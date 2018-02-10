Kevin Long of Oceanport charged with distribution of child porn

FREEHOLD – An Oceanport man was arrested and charged with downloading and distributing child pornography, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Kevin A. Long, 27, of Wolfhill Avenue in Oceanport, is charged with second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child in connection with the Distribution of Child Pornography and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child in connection with the Possession of Child Pornography. Long lives very close to the Wolf Hill Elementary School in Oceanport.

Long was arrested following a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and federal Homeland Security Investigations. Evidence collected during the investigation suggests Long may have been engaging in inappropriate conversations with children online.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or who feels that they may have been subjected to inappropriate online conversations by Long, is urged to contact Detective Tiffany Lenart of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, at 732-431-7160 ext. 6592.

If convicted of the second degree charge, Long faces a sentence of five to ten years in a New Jersey state prison, and would be subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life upon his release.

If convicted of the third degree offense, he faces a sentence of three to five years in state prison, subject to Parole Supervision for Life upon his release.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Margaret C. Koping.

Anyone who has information but feels the need to remain anonymous can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. ; Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.