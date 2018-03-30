Go camping at Turkey Swamp Park

Spring into the season by spending a night under the stars at the Monmouth County Park System’s family campground located in Turkey Swamp Park, Georgia Road, Freehold.

There’s plenty more for campers to experience in the park. Turkey Swamp Park features a lake where visitors can bring or rent canoes, kayaks, rowboats and paddleboats. Rentals are available weekends starting Saturday, May 5 and daily starting Saturday, June 16. Visitors with a New Jersey fishing license (under age 16 license not required) can try their luck with the bass, crappie, catfish and bluegills that call the lake home.

The park also offers picnic areas with charcoal grills, four playgrounds, over eight miles of multiuse trails, and plenty of open space.Opening for the season on Sunday, April 1, the campground features 64 wooded campsites (52 which can be reserved while 12 are available on a first come, first served basis). All campsites are pull-through and offer water and electric hookups. The facility features drinking water, a dump station, picnic tables, modern restrooms with hot showers and laundry, as well as fire rings for charcoal cooking and campfires. Families are sure to appreciate quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The rates per night are as follows: a tent site is $30 for county residents and $34 for non-residents; a recreational vehicle/trailer site is $36 for county residents and $40 for non-residents.

The campground also offers three cabins. These cabins have two rooms and feature a double bed and two sets of bunk beds as well as lights and electrical outlets. Outside each cabin is a water spigot and picnic area with fire pit. The cabins also offer air conditioning. One of the cabins is ADA accessible. The cost of each cabin is $65 a night for county residents and $75 a night for non-residents. Weekly rates are $310 for county residents and $360 for non-residents.

This summer, the Park System will continue its Campfire Programs in Turkey Swamp Park. Held on Saturday evenings June through August, these family-friendly offerings include

Swamp Things, Buccaneer Bonfire and Jersey Devil Hunt. Interested campers can register for free with the campground office on the day of the program. Campers can also enjoy free wagon rides through the park on Saturday evenings starting Memorial Day Weekend.

Reservations are available for stays of at least two nights (Friday through Sunday) and must be prepaid. They can be made in person at the Campground Office located in the Oak Point Shelter Building in the park, through the mail or by calling 732-462-7286. MasterCard, Visa and Discover accepted. For more information about the campground, please call 732-462-7286. For more information about the Monmouth County Park System, please call 732-842-4000 or visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.