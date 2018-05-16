Learn about UFOs with a series of talks

Long Branch — Would you like to learn more about unidentified flying objects? A series of talks is being held in Long Branch over the coming weeks.



These events, sponsored by MUFON New Jersey, will be held at the Long Branch Library. MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, will on Thursday, May 24, from 6-7:45 p.m., retired U.S. Air Force Major George A. Filer will speak on his experiences in the military.

Filer, a career military officer was an eyewitness to the UFO phenomenon as an aviator. In other capacities he provided classified briefings to eschelon commanding officers.

Through the years, Major Filer has been at the forefront of documenting, investigating and disclosing the UFO and UAP (Unidentified Ariel Phenomenon) mystery.

Filer is the MUFON New Jersey State Director, MUFON Eastern Region Director, and Chief Editor, National UFO Center.

* * *

On Thursday, June 14, 6-7:45 p.m., Robert “Bob” Spearing, MUFON NJ Field Investigator, will explain what an Fl does, how it is done and introduce you to the tools of the trade.

Scientific field investigations are the “heart and soul” of the scientific process. A process designed to gather empirical data regarding the UFO/UAP mystery.

Spearing will also provide information on local events that have been documented.

* * *

On Thursday, July 26, 6-7:45 p.m., “Phoenix Lights” by author/producer Dr. Lynn Kitei will be shown.

Dr. Kitei’s film, based on her book, examines the 1997 phenomenon in Arizona and New Mexico where thousands reported seeing unexplained lights in the sky.

This is a free movie showing.

* * *

These events are part of a series around the area, leading up to the 2018 MUFON Symposium, to be held in Cherry Hill, NJ, July 27-29. For more information on that visit www.mufonsymposium.com.