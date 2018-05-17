Freehold man arrested for sexual assault and kidnapping

FREEHOLD – A Freehold Township man is charged with kidnapping, luring and aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old female, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

David Buabeng, 55, of Windsor Terrace in Freehold Township, was arrested and charged Wednesday evening with first degree Kidnapping, second degree Child Luring, two counts of first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, and first degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for Causing or Permitting a Child to Engage in Child Pornography, second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for Manufacturing Child Pornography, and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Freehold Borough and Freehold Township police departments began after a 14-year-old female was reported missing Monday evening shortly around 9 p.m. The investigation revealed Buabeng lured the 14-year-old female into a motor vehicle at a Freehold Borough convenience store shortly after 5 p.m. Buabeng then drove the victim to an apartment in Freehold Township where he sexually assaulted her and photographed her during the incident. Buabeng then dropped the victim off near her home the following morning and Freehold Borough police were again contacted, prompting the investigation. Buabeng was apprehended on Tuesday evening at an apartment in Freehold Township where he is employed as a home healthcare aide for an elderly resident.

If convicted of the first degree crime of Kidnapping, Buabeng faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in a New Jersey state prison without parole and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

If convicted of the first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault charges, Buabeng faces a sentence in state prison of up to 20 years, subject to the provisions of the “No Early Release Act” (NERA) requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. He would also be under parole supervision for five years following his release from state prison. If convicted of any second degree crimes, he faces up to 10 years in state prison. If convicted of the third degree charges, Buabeng faces a state prison term of three to five years. If convicted of any of the sexually-based crimes, Buabeng would be subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

Anyone who recognizes Buabeng from the photograph and has information about this case or any of his activities is urged to contact Detective Kayla Santiago of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Rich Schwerthoffer of the Freehold Borough Police Department at 732-462-1234.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. ; Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.



The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Lavender.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.