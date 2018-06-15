Where ARE All the Employees? Boost Your Competitive Edge with a Webinar on Recruitment Marketing

Because unemployment rates are at an all-time low, finding talent to fill open positions is becoming more and more challenging.

Learn the insider’s scoop on recruitment marketing Thursday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. during the free Webinar Boost Your Competitive Edge with Recruitment Marketing. Sign up at https://drsabrina.easywebinar.live/registration-recruitment-marketing.

Dr. Sabrina Starling, The Business Psychologist ™ and author of How to Hire the Best series, will be interviewing Mike Ciavolino, founder and CEO of Shore Creative Group, Long Branch, an award-winning marketing agency.

Having spent more than 30 years in the marketing industry, Ciavolino has a proven record of developing successful recruitment advertising campaigns, connecting employers with the right candidates, and making the hiring process easier for HR/Talent Acquisition. He is a VP of JSAHR (Jersey Shore Assn of Human Resources; and a board member of the Garden State Council of SHRNM and the NJ Association of Healthcare Recruiters.

Ciavolino and Dr. Starling will discuss What is Recruitment Marketing? Should YOU be doing Recruitment Marketing? And strategies that businesses can immediately implement to attract top-performing team members.

About Shore Creative Group and Mike Ciavolino: Shore Creative Group (shorecreativegroup.com) and Mike Ciavolino, its Founder, provide a full spectrum of strategic digital, social, print and branding campaigns for attracting and retaining top talent. Shore Creative Group is at 176 Broadway, Suite B, Long Branch, N.J.

About Dr. Sabrina Starling: Sabrina Starling, The Business Psychologist™ and author of the How to Hire the Best series is the founder of Tap the Potential, which specializes in transforming small businesses into highly profitable, Great Places to Work!

Dr. Sabrina’s How to Hire the Best series grew from her desire to solve the toughest hiring challenges interfering with her clients’ growth and profitability. What sprang from her experience working with entrepreneurs in rural areas catapulted her into becoming the world’s leading expert in attracting top talent in small businesses — no matter what hiring challenges those businesses are facing — and earned Tap the Potential’s reputation as the go-to resource for entrepreneurs committed to creating thriving coaching cultures, while tapping team members’ strengths. With her background in psychology, and years of driving profit in small business, Dr. Starling knows what it takes to find, keep and get exceptional performance out of your biggest investment—your team members.