PIANJ elects Long Branch man to board of directors

Atlantic City —The Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey elected five independent insurance agents from around the state to its board of directors, at the association’s annual business meeting at Harrah’s in Atlantic City.

Newly elected to serve on the board for a three-year term expiring in 2021 was Aaron Levine, CIC, of Long Branch.

Levine is owner of L G Insurance Agency in Long Branch.

Active in PIANJ, Levine is immediate past president of NJYIP. He also is the YIP liaison for PIANJ’s Bait & Switch and Legislative/Business Issues Committees. Levine also is the NJYIP liaison to the PIANJ Political Action Committee.

The following individuals were re-elected to serve for a three-year term, expiring in 2021:

Roger C. Butler, CIC, of Cinnamonson. Butler is vice president of The Barclay Group in Riverton. Active in PIANJ, Butler will serve as the Business Issues chairperson of the Legislative/Business Issues Committee for 2018-19.

Michael DeStasio Jr., of Iselin. DeStasio is senior vice president of Assured Partners of N.J. in Cranford. An active member of the association, DeStasio will serve as treasurer of PIANJ in 2017-18 and served as secretary in 2016-17. He also is a member of the Legislative/Business Issues and Executive/Budget & Finance committees. DeStasio also is a member of the PIANJ Political Action Committee, serving as its treasurer. He also is a member of PIANJ’s Carrier Advisory Council.

Beth Frederickson, CPIA, of N. Caldwell, N.J. Frederickson is the agency principal of Voluntary Risk Managers, dba bethellenfrederickson,llc of Fairfield, N.J. As an active member of PIANJ, Frederickson is Conference/Education chairperson of the Membership Services/Programs Committee.

Andrew C. Harris Jr., CIC, AAI, of Jackson Township. Harris is president of Liberty Insurance Associates Inc., in Millstone Township. Active in the association, Harris is Legislative/Regulatory chairperson of the Legislative Business Issues Committee and is a member of the NJ Agents Justice Task Force. He also is co-chair of the Special Olympics Golf Committee and is a director for the New Jersey Young Insurance Professionals, an organization dedicated to the professional and personal growth of newcomers to the insurance industry. It is an affiliate of PIANJ.

Steven C. Radespiel, CIC, of Hillsdale. Radespiel is president of The Insurance Center of North Jersey Inc. Radespiel is an active member of PIANJ, serving as vice president of the association for 2017-19. He also is vice president of the Legislative/Business Issues Committee and is a member of the Bait & Switch, Executive/Budget & Finance and PIANJ Political Action Committees. He also is a member of the Carrier Advisory Council and is an ex-officio member of the association’s Northeast Advisory Council.

PIANJ is a trade association representing professional, independent insurance agencies, brokerages and their employees throughout the state.