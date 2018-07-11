Man is accused of car burglaries

Ocean Township — A Neptune man has been accused of attempted car burglaries, after surveillance systems and a “find my iPad” app helped lead police to him.

According to the Ocean Township Police Department, on July 9, police responded to a Naomi Road residence for an attempted burglary to a motor vehicle during the overnight hours.

The homeowner’s surveillance system alerted them to movement in the driveway. On their surveillance footage, a man was observed attempting to enter their locked vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Detective Chris Brady was assigned to further investigate.

Later that day, a resident in the same neighborhood reported a burglary their unlocked vehicle, also overnight, in which the suspect took an ipad. The homeowner used the technology installed in the device (“find my ipad”) which was able to locate the iPad at a residence in Neptune Twp.

Further investigation identified John Reid Jr., 39, Neptune, as the accused in the burglary. Reid was located and taken into custody without incident. Police say he was found to be in possession of the stolen iPad and was charged with two counts of attempted burglary, one count of burglary, and one count of theft.

In addition to Det. Brady, Officer Matthew Guido, and Detectives Michael Legg and Steven Walker were involved in the investigation.