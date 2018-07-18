Bipartisan bill to warn against phone scams

Assemblywoman Amy Handlin and Senator Vin Gopal, in a bipartisan effort, have introduced legislation to combat scams and protect residents.

The bill (S2838/A4185) requires telecommunications service providers to warn residential customers of potential scams or other frauds committed through use of these services. Specifically, this bill requires a telecommunications service provider to publish a statement on every bill sent to a service subscriber within New Jersey describing the potential for active scams that the service provider may be aware of, to the best of the knowledge of the service provider, or other types of suspected fraud that may be committed through the use of a telecommunications service offered by the service provider.

“We have seen a steady increase in the number of scams targeting New Jersey residents, particularly our seniors. This is unacceptable and we must work to ensure we are doing everything within our power to protect New Jerseyans,” said Assemblywoman Handlin. “Telecommunications providers that benefit from New Jersey residents have a responsibility to ensure residents are informed of the dangers of potential scams. This bill is a significant step forward in protecting our residents and their private information.”

“New Jerseyans are regularly subjected to scammers looking to steal personal information or money from our hardworking residents,” said Senator Vin Gopal. “This is a serious issue that has the potential to impact everyone here in New Jersey. In establishing this requirement, we will not only protect our consumers but hold our telecommunications providers accountable as well. I look forward to working with Assemblywoman Handlin to combat this issue and protect our residents.”

The warning statement is to include information as determined by the Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs by regulation, and is to include, but not be limited to, contact information for the division and other appropriate State or federal government agency for customers of service providers to report a suspected scam or other types of fraud.

To raise awareness for their bill, Assemblywoman Handlin and Senator Gopal will visit senior communities in Monmouth County this fall, where they will engage with seniors directly and discuss their legislation.