Free cruise for cancer fighting WLB resident

AMICI Italian-American Ben­evolent Association held its 4th Annual Poker/Casino Night in Fair Haven last weekend to raise money to help cover the medical expenses of Maria Mignone of West Long Branch, who is fighting stage IV cancer.

Maria (37) and her parents were surprised (a good surprise for a change!) with a free cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, sponsored by Kick Cancer Overboard and AMICI. Instead of packing to go to the hospital, they will now look for their flip-flops, and pack their luggage to sail to Bermuda – all expenses paid for.

Kick Cancer Overboard’s mission is to give free cruises to people who have been affected by cancer. The non-profit aims to offer them a break for a few days, so the most important question is not how to pay for their next medical bill, but whether to play bingo, get a massage or sing Karaoke.

They organize various local fundraisers, help people organize their own fundraisers, and offer cruises at a reduced price, since the more paying people they book, the more people they can sponsor for free.

For more information on Kick Cancer Overboard, visit kickcanceroverboard.org.