Crash that injured cyclist investigated

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle on Friday evening in Ocean Township, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Prosecutors say the man was riding a bicycle on State Highway Route 35 at the Asbury Circle at approximately 6:46 p.m. Friday, when he was struck southbound by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

The injured male was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) and Ocean Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443, or Ocean Township Police Department Traffic Safety Officer Phil Jackson 732-531-1800.