Twin brothers from Long Branch get 20 years in prison

FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County jury has found two Long Branch men guilty of aggravated assault and conspiracy to rob a disabled US Army veteran, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

On March 22, 2019, twin brothers James Dotts and Jason Dotts, 41, were found guilty of second degree Aggravated Assault, second degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and third degree Theft from a Person after a three-week trial before Superior Court Judge Vincent N. Falcetano.

On November 3, 2016, at around 9:30 at night, the Dotts brothers, along with another man, visited the Long Branch apartment of their neighbor, a 58 year-old disabled Army Veteran. During the evening, the victim was beaten unconscious and awoke bloodied and alone on the floor of his apartment, with his cell phone and cash gone. The victim was hospitalized for several weeks at Monmouth Medical Center for injuries suffered during the assault.

Due to their prior records, both James Dotts and Jason Dotts face an extended term of confinement and up to 20 years in prison when they return for sentencing on May 31st.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley.

James Dotts is represented by Sarah Surgent, Esq., of Freehold. Jason Dotts is represented by Lawrence Welle, Esq. of Lake Como.