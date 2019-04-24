Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day May 3

The Monmouth County Children’s InterAgency Coordinating Council and Allaire Community Farm will host their 3rd Annual Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day on May 3, 4-7 p.m. at the Allaire Community Farm in Wall.

This is part of over 1,100 communities that are raising awareness for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Children’s’ Mental Health Awareness Day.

This free event will have over 40 community agencies on site offering resources on how to access care for behavioral, emotional, developmental, and substance use needs. Hands on activities and crafts for the family will be offered by agencies and the farm will have their petting zoo, tractor rides, food, refreshments, and live music on site for families.

Those interested in attending at asked to register at the Allaire Community Farm’s EventBrite page. The event is free, but only 300 tickets are available.