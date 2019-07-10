Shade Tree Com. offers trees for Monmouth Beach

Monmouth Beach — The Monmouth Beach Shade Tree Commission says that with all the construction still happening in their beautiful little town, there is more need than ever before to restore the canopy and shade quality in the borough by planting new trees.

At a fraction of the actual retail cost to homeowners, the Shade Tree Commission is offering two 4-foot to 12-foot trees per family for only $150 each.

This price includes the tree(s) being planted in the ground for you in the late fall, within 9 feet of the curb.

This is a wonderful opportunity to reforest the town.

Residents must order by September 25, for the fall planting. Mail the attached form with your check to “MB Shade Tree Commission” 22 Beach Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750