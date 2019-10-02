Recycling event in WLB, donate old eyeglasses

West Long Branch — On Saturday, October 5, the WLB Environmental Commission is hosting a Recycling Event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at West Long Branch Borough Hall, 965 Broadway.
There will be opportunities to:
• Recycle old electronics
• Shred personal documents – there is immediate, secure, onsite shredding
• Donate old eyeglasses (for the Lions Club)
• Bring American Flags to be properly disposed of
• New this year is a Coat Drive for Lutheran Church of the Reformation Community Clothes Closet
Please email any questions about the Recycling Event to lwiener@westlongbranch.org.