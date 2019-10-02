Spicing Without Fear in third printing

“Spicing Without Fear”, written by Jesse Novak, emphasizes cooking with fresh organic & locally grown fruits and vegetables, cooking with the seasons, and straightforward preparation methods.

The recipes garner all the flavors and aromas to make delicious vegan, vegetarian, and non-vegetarian soups, appetizers, salads, vegetables, main courses, and desserts.

Jesse has spent the last 50 years working & cooking in restaurants starting on the Atlantic coast of Monmouth county NJ, Jamaica, Australia, California, and 30 years at 139 Brighton Ave. in West End & Jesse’s Fresh in her hometown of Spring Lake Heights NJ. Jesse is sharing all the recipes from Jesse’s Café and many favorites from her catering menu and long time family favorites.

Jesse is looking forward to sharing “Spicing Without Fear” at bookstores, book clubs,local markets health clubs, and partnering with local fundraising groups but most importantly people who love wholesome fresh easy to prepare food.

