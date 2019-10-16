Columbus Day Parade celebrates diversity in LB

Steve Levine, owner of the Windmill restaurants was Grand Marshal of the Columbus Day Parade this year held on Sunday in the city.



As always the event, organized by Joseph Mercadante, along with the City of Long Branch, was a great success with families lining the parade route to get a glimpse of their favorite floats, antique cars, people, and of course to have candy thrown at them.

Local high schools, like Long Branch, Ocean Twp, Monmouth Regional and Shore Regional, had their marching bands keeping the beat.

