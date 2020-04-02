Monmouth County has 1,482 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 2, there are 1,482 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

“It is so important to remember that the best defense we have against COVID-19 is social distancing,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “No matter where you are, you should be practicing social distancing, whether you are at work, a grocery store, getting takeout, outside taking a walk or riding a bike and even in your homes. We need everyone to do their part to help slow the spread.”

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 43

Allentown: 1

Asbury Park: 24

Atlantic Highlands: 8

Avon-by-the-Sea: 3

Belmar: 4

Bradley Beach: 7

Brielle: 10

Colts Neck: 23

Deal: 7

Eatontown: 47

Englishtown: 7

Fair Haven: 13

Farmingdale: 6

Freehold Borough: 15

Freehold Township: 111

Hazlet: 59

Highlands: 6

Holmdel: 55

Howell: 116

Keansburg: 30

Keyport: 10

Lake Como: 4

Little Silver: 17

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 55

Manalapan: 130

Manasquan: 14

Marlboro: 110

Matawan: 33

Middletown: 137

Millstone: 14

Monmouth Beach: 5

Neptune City: 9

Neptune Township: 66

Ocean: 54

Oceanport: 18

Red Bank: 29

Rumson: 19

Sea Bright: 2

Sea Girt: 5

Shrewsbury Borough: 16

Shrewsbury Township: 3

Spring Lake: 5

Spring Lake Heights: 7

Tinton Falls: 27

Union Beach: 1

Upper Freehold: 15

Wall: 55

West Long Branch: 19

The Freeholders remind residents to fill out the 2020 Census by going to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to make sure everyone in their household is counted. The Census count determines how New Jersey is represented in Congress and directly impacts federal funding.

The Freeholders also remind residents that Monmouth County’s healthcare workers and first responders are in desperate need of personal protective equipment which has become increasingly scarce due to the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Donations of personal protective equipment items are being accepted at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, in Lincroft, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 3. For additional information, or to arrange the drop-off of personal protective equipment, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312.

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.