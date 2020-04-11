4/11 Update Monmouth County has 3,651 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 11, there are 3,651 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
Aberdeen: 105
Allenhurst: 2
Allentown: 2
Asbury Park: 68
Atlantic Highlands: 13
Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
Belmar: 8
Bradley Beach: 14
Brielle: 20
Colts Neck: 47
Deal: 22
Eatontown: 103
Englishtown: 13
Fair Haven: 15
Farmingdale: 9
Freehold Borough: 106
Freehold Township: 304
Hazlet: 139
Highlands: 12
Holmdel: 115
Howell: 332
Interlaken: 1
Keansburg: 62
Keyport: 39
Lake Como: 11
Little Silver: 24
Loch Arbour: 1
Long Branch: 196
Manalapan: 282
Manasquan: 20
Marlboro: 271
Matawan: 90
Middletown: 296
Millstone: 42
Monmouth Beach: 14
Neptune City: 21
Neptune Township: 197
Ocean: 157
Oceanport: 40
Red Bank: 72
Roosevelt: 2
Rumson: 23
Sea Bright: 7
Sea Girt: 9
Shrewsbury Borough: 21
Shrewsbury Township: 5
Spring Lake: 6
Spring Lake Heights: 14
Tinton Falls: 62
Union Beach: 18
Upper Freehold: 26
Wall: 118
West Long Branch: 40
Unknown: 5
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.