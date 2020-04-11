4/11 Update Monmouth County has 3,651 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 11, there are 3,651 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 105

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 2

Asbury Park: 68

Atlantic Highlands: 13

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 8

Bradley Beach: 14

Brielle: 20

Colts Neck: 47

Deal: 22

Eatontown: 103

Englishtown: 13

Fair Haven: 15

Farmingdale: 9

Freehold Borough: 106

Freehold Township: 304

Hazlet: 139

Highlands: 12

Holmdel: 115

Howell: 332

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 62

Keyport: 39

Lake Como: 11

Little Silver: 24

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 196

Manalapan: 282

Manasquan: 20

Marlboro: 271

Matawan: 90

Middletown: 296

Millstone: 42

Monmouth Beach: 14

Neptune City: 21

Neptune Township: 197

Ocean: 157

Oceanport: 40

Red Bank: 72

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 23

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 21

Shrewsbury Township: 5

Spring Lake: 6

Spring Lake Heights: 14

Tinton Falls: 62

Union Beach: 18

Upper Freehold: 26

Wall: 118

West Long Branch: 40

Unknown: 5

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.