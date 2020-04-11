MONMOUTH PARK STABLE AREA NOW SCHEDULED TO OPEN JUNE 1; LIVE RACING TO COMMENCE JULY 4 WEEKEND

Oceanport – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monmouth Park Racetrack will delay the opening of its stabling area until June 1 with live racing scheduled to commence July 4th weekend.

“We want to keep our horsemen and fans as informed as possible,” said Dennis Drazin, Chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, operators of Monmouth Park. “With Governor Murphy extending the health care emergency in New Jersey by an additional 30 days, it became impossible for us to move forward with our planned May 1 opening for stabling. We’ll continue to follow the Governor’s leadership and look forward to a great season of racing at the Jersey Shore.”

The centerpiece of the Monmouth Park season, the Grade 1, $1 million TVG.com Haskell Invitational remains set for Saturday, July 18. Run at a mile and an eighth, the Haskell is a Win and You’re In for the Breeder’s Cup Classic and will serve as prep race for the Kentucky Derby, now slated for Sept. 5.

For more information or updates, visit www.monmouthpark.com or follow Monmouth Park on Facebook or Twitter.