Long Branch’s Tony James Cittadino passes away

Tony Cittadino, aged 59, passed away peacefully after a sudden, brief illness on April 19, 2020. Tony was born on August 25, 1960 in Long Branch. He was the loving son of James Anthony Cittadino, a WWII veteran, and Lydia Cittadino, a lovely German immigrant, both of whom preceded him in death.

He is survived by his three beautiful and loving children, Dr. Ann-Marie Cittadino, James Anthony Cittadino, and Alexandra Lore Cittadino, his loving sister, Barbara Aussicker, and her husband, Curt Aussicker, his beloved niece who he loved as his own daughter, Melissa (Aussicker) Shermer, and her husband, Brandon Shermer, his close friend and sister-in-law, Linda McKeown, and the love of his life, Sandy Cittadino, all who will miss him dearly.

Tony was an avid softball coach and inspired many young people, especially his children, to grow and thrive. He volunteered as a Youth Council advisor for the American Red Cross, where he helped many families in need during Hurricane Sandy. He truly loved everyone he met, and anyone who met him instantly felt like they had gained a life-long friend in him. He was often heard saying, “Be the best at whatever you want to be– if you want to be a flower, be the best damned flower there is!”

Tony was always on the move, always smiling, and always laughing—his easy demeanor and good nature was his calling card. If he had a motto, it would be “Live life to the fullest!” Always full of energy, he did his best to put a smile on everyone’s face. He seemed to always make everyone laugh, and even though life was not always kind to him, he always tried his best to make the best of any situation in which he found himself. The love and laughter he spread to everyone he met will echo in their hearts and memories forever. May he rest in peace forever knowing how much he was loved by all during his walk upon this Earth. His presence among us will be missed, yet we are all better people for knowing a man such as Anthony James Cittadino.

At the best interest of family and friends at heart, a celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.