Native of Long Branch Todd A. Orsino

Todd Anthony Orsino, age 53 of Long Branch, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 surrounded by his wife and two sons.

Born and raised in Long Branch, he resided with his mother Helen Walker and step-father George Walker. Todd moved to Asbury Park in 1993 where he met his wife Tami Oliveira.

He was a lover of hobbies; he loved fishing, hunting, car racing, flying drones and spending time with his sons Justin and Jordan. Todd’s last place of employment was at Phillips Seaview Towers in Asbury Park where he as superintendent for 12 years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Helen Walker and Jesse Orsino and his sister Patricia Eia. Surviving are his sister and brother in law, Mary and Claude Corso of Ocean and their sons Sean and Anthony; his brother and sister in law, Robert and Eileen Orsino of Port Lucie, Fla. and their children Tara and Robbie and two step-sisters, Janis and Jill.

It is a very sad day for those who knew Todd and his love for life.