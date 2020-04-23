Monmouth County has 5,272 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 23, there are 186 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,272.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 169
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 4
  • Asbury Park: 103
  • Atlantic Highlands: 20
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 9
  • Belmar: 13
  • Bradley Beach: 25
  • Brielle: 21
  • Colts Neck: 56
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 163
  • Englishtown: 26
  • Fair Haven: 20
  • Farmingdale: 10
  • Freehold Borough: 229
  • Freehold Township: 460
  • Hazlet: 191
  • Highlands: 20
  • Holmdel: 167
  • Howell: 449
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 97
  • Keyport: 60
  • Lake Como: 14
  • Little Silver: 30
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 315
  • Manalapan: 380
  • Manasquan: 22
  • Marlboro: 344
  • Matawan: 113
  • Middletown: 389
  • Millstone: 63
  • Monmouth Beach: 18
  • Neptune City: 30
  • Neptune Township: 282
  • Ocean: 210
  • Oceanport: 44
  • Red Bank: 116
  • Roosevelt: 3
  • Rumson: 30
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 9
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 34
  • Shrewsbury Township: 7
  • Spring Lake: 12
  • Spring Lake Heights: 16
  • Tinton Falls: 126
  • Union Beach: 34
  • Upper Freehold: 35
  • Wall: 189
  • West Long Branch: 55
  • Unknown: 4

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.