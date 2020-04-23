Monmouth County has 5,272 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 23, there are 186 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,272.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 169

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 4

Asbury Park: 103

Atlantic Highlands: 20

Avon-by-the-Sea: 9

Belmar: 13

Bradley Beach: 25

Brielle: 21

Colts Neck: 56

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 163

Englishtown: 26

Fair Haven: 20

Farmingdale: 10

Freehold Borough: 229

Freehold Township: 460

Hazlet: 191

Highlands: 20

Holmdel: 167

Howell: 449

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 97

Keyport: 60

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 30

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 315

Manalapan: 380

Manasquan: 22

Marlboro: 344

Matawan: 113

Middletown: 389

Millstone: 63

Monmouth Beach: 18

Neptune City: 30

Neptune Township: 282

Ocean: 210

Oceanport: 44

Red Bank: 116

Roosevelt: 3

Rumson: 30

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 34

Shrewsbury Township: 7

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 16

Tinton Falls: 126

Union Beach: 34

Upper Freehold: 35

Wall: 189

West Long Branch: 55

Unknown: 4

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.