To the Editor:

Reports from the professional staff at this week’s meeting of the Monmouth County Library Commission, conducted via conference call, were a vivid and outstanding testimony to how the county libraries are helping residents through this pandemic, through making it possible for every card holder to take advantage of educational, recreational and cultural programs and activities.

Assistant Director Heidi Amici and her team of county library employees have done an outstanding job of not only making so much available on line through advanced technology and hard work, but also offering a broad variety of novels, autobiographies and history on line to meet every taste.

With all libraries closed during the pandemic, both the teen and children’s library staffs have also risen to the challenge of providing entertainment and education on line. Both departments have provided so much for young people, whether it is learning a new language or seeing what latest novels are garnering the attention of their peers.

And all it takes is a library card for residents in the communities served by the Monmouth County Library. I would urge everyone who has not yet joined the Monmouth County Library to go to monmouthcountylib.org and apply for a card. There is no fee, and everything is available on line.

Freeholder Lillian Burry, the liaison for the Monmouth County Board of Freeholders, joins me in congratulating and thanking Library Director Judi Tolchin and her hard-working and creative staff for providing such outstanding service for the public.

Frank Wells, Chairman

Monmouth County Library Commission