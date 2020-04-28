Help Wanted
City of Long Branch
- Long Branch Council Meeting Thursday
- Monmouth Beach notice of cancelled Borough meeting
- Monmouth County has 5,875 positive cases of COVID-19
- AVS Provides Lunch to Covid Nurses at MMC
- Eatontown Planning Board postponed
- Jamm Printing looking for Graphic Cesigner/Typeset
- Current COVID-19 conditions at Monmouth Medical Center
- Local Fire Company steps up to fight hunger
- West Long Branch special BOE meeting
- Oceanport Board of Ed notice of special meetings