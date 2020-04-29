Philip A. Grandinetti, Sr. passes at 93

Our beloved father, Philip Grandinetti Sr., 93, passed peacefully at home. A lifelong resident of NJ, born in Lakewood, raised in Long Branch, resided in Long Branch and Lakewood before moving to Neptune to raise his family for 64 years.

Met and married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life; Rosemary Vincelli for 44 years, until her passing in 1992.

A devoted father lovingly remembered by his surviving 5 children; Philip Jr. and Dee; Pt. Pleasant, NJ. Rosemarie Squires; Toms River, NJ. Bernadette and Charles Ruiz; Waynesboro Tennessee. Edward and Pamela, Jackson, NJ. Gail Bryan; Tinton Falls, NJ. 5 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grand children and 1 Great Great Grandchild. As well as many, many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife; Rosemary, he was predeceased by his mother, Rosaria; Father, John; Brothers, Patsy and Bennie; Sisters, Rae Mazza and Antoinette Miller.

He worked 43 years as a Produce Manager at A & P food chain winning several display awards, retiring in 1989. He also served in the US Navy during WWII and was an avid sports fan whether playing or watching. He loved golf, baseball, football, bowling and hunting. A proud moment for him and his family when he bowled a 300 at Bradley Lanes in 1969. He also had a green thumb, enjoyed his garden every year and could grow the best tomatoes and vegetables. Ultimately, his biggest passion was family, his 5 children were always #1 and always came 1st.

You could usually find Phil sporting his Navy baseball cap along with his ready smile and positive attitude. He spent many hours out about in his yard gardening, and chatting with his many great neighbors. He was always willing to help others with anything whether building or just a friendly conversation. And, they, in return, did the same for him.

In lieu of flowers or memorial donations the family respectfully requests that you kindly leave a message, share a story, thought or picture. They would greatly appreciate it especially during this time of no social gatherings.

On Wednesday, April 29th, family and friends are invited to pass through the funeral homes’ covered porch to pay their respects to the Grandinetti family from 11:30 am until the time of the porch-side service at 12:30 pm. The family would also like you to know that a Memorial Service, in Phil’s honor, will be held at a later date with the day and time to be announced.

Thank you all for your support during these trying times.