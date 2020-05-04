Getting unemployment certification errors?

By Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling, and Assemblywoman Joann Downey

We know this is a tough time for New Jersey workers, not least because of the unprecedented number of claims being processed by our unemployment benefits system.

The employees at the Department of Labor are working hard to make sure everyone gets help. But as with any bureaucracy as complex as the evolving benefits programs that residents can access at both the state and federal levels, it’s easy to see why some people might get lost.

One of the stumbling blocks frustrating many workers has been the certification process for unemployment benefits. You must recertify your eligibility every week, even after your application is accepted and approved. You’ll find more information about certifying online at the Department of Labor’s unemployment website at myunemployment.nj.gov.

This can still be a complicated process and we want to help you avoid a few of the most common mistakes. Here are three steps to follow to avoid the certification pitfalls and make sure you receive your benefits.

First, find your time to certify each week on the Department of Labor’s certification schedule. To prevent the unprecedented number of claims from overloading its systems, the Department of Labor is holding unemployed workers to a strict certification schedule that can change each week. You can find the day and time you must recertify each week on the website above.

The second step is to log into your online dashboard and click “Certify for Weekly Benefits” link. If you’re certifying by phone, call the unemployment hotline for Central Jersey residents at 732-761-2020.

Remember, certifying is not filing. To continue receiving benefits, you need to certify the claim that you already filed each week. Do not file a new unemployment claim to certify the benefits you are already receiving.

The third step is to answer the questions correctly. The correct answers that will allow you to recertify each week are less obvious during this health emergency.

For example, when asked if you are able and available to work (Question 1), you should answer “Yes” unless you are too physically ill to work, even if you plan to return to your job when the business reopens. Also, when asked if you are actively seeking work (Question 2), you should answer “Yes” even if you’re waiting to be recalled to your job or delaying your job search until this natural emergency ends or subsides.

Question 3 asks if you refused an offer to work. You should answer “No” – even if you refused an offer of work because of your concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re a student who just filed an unemployment claim as a result of the coronavirus emergency, and the Division of Unemployment Insurance has not reviewed your school status, please answer “No” when asked if you are attending school or job training (Question 4). However, if you filed your claim before this emergency started and already have provided your school information, answer this question as you would have before your school closed due to the coronavirus.

If your separation is temporary and was caused by the coronavirus emergency, you should answer “No” to Question 5 regarding holiday or vacation pay received during the week you are certifying for. However, if you are receiving wages from your employer while not working, make sure to answer “Yes” to Question 7 and report the amount you received. For any week in which you are claiming benefits, immediately take steps to reopen or re-assert that claim before Saturday of that week if you know that you will not have work the following week.

If you are receiving pension or retirement benefits from one of the employers you listed in your claim, answer “Yes” to Question 6 regarding pension or other retirement pay. If you are paying into a pension or other retirement plan but you are not receiving payments, or you are receiving pension payments from an employer who is not listed in your claim, you should answer “No.”

We know that this is a difficult and trying time for many families. If you’re having problems with your unemployment benefits, you can submit a constituent services request form at tinyurl.com/LD11Help, and a member of our team will reach out to help.

We remain confident that by working together we will make it through this pandemic. We thank you for your fortitude and your resiliency, and promise to continue fighting for the resources you need to support yourself and your loved ones.

