Monmouth County has 6,938 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 10, there are 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,938.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 211
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 6
  • Asbury Park: 169
  • Atlantic Highlands: 26
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 25
  • Bradley Beach: 40
  • Brielle: 26
  • Colts Neck: 70
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 224
  • Englishtown: 37
  • Fair Haven: 22
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 346
  • Freehold Township: 585
  • Hazlet: 252
  • Highlands: 25
  • Holmdel: 218
  • Howell: 567
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 150
  • Keyport: 79
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 33
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 403
  • Manalapan: 434
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 412
  • Matawan: 162
  • Middletown: 562
  • Millstone Township: 80
  • Monmouth Beach: 18
  • Neptune City: 49
  • Neptune Township: 406
  • Ocean: 254
  • Oceanport: 56
  • Red Bank: 166
  • Roosevelt: 5
  • Rumson: 31
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 13
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 49
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 13
  • Spring Lake Heights: 17
  • Tinton Falls: 174
  • Union Beach: 38
  • Upper Freehold: 44
  • Wall: 268
  • West Long Branch: 58

