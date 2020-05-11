Monmouth County has 7,029 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 11, there are 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,029.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 212
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 7
- Asbury Park: 169
- Atlantic Highlands: 26
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 27
- Bradley Beach: 41
- Brielle: 26
- Colts Neck: 70
- Deal: 24
- Eatontown: 234
- Englishtown: 37
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 349
- Freehold Township: 591
- Hazlet: 253
- Highlands: 25
- Holmdel: 218
- Howell: 575
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 151
- Keyport: 81
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 33
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 407
- Manalapan: 436
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 417
- Matawan: 163
- Middletown: 586
- Millstone Township: 80
- Monmouth Beach: 19
- Neptune City: 50
- Neptune Township: 405
- Ocean: 256
- Oceanport: 56
- Red Bank: 166
- Roosevelt: 6
- Rumson: 31
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 49
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 18
- Tinton Falls: 177
- Union Beach: 38
- Upper Freehold: 44
- Wall: 278
- West Long Branch: 58
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.