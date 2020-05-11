Monmouth County has 7,029 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 11, there are 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,029.

 

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 212
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 7
  • Asbury Park: 169
  • Atlantic Highlands: 26
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 27
  • Bradley Beach: 41
  • Brielle: 26
  • Colts Neck: 70
  • Deal: 24
  • Eatontown: 234
  • Englishtown: 37
  • Fair Haven: 22
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 349
  • Freehold Township: 591
  • Hazlet: 253
  • Highlands: 25
  • Holmdel: 218
  • Howell: 575
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 151
  • Keyport: 81
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 33
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 407
  • Manalapan: 436
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 417
  • Matawan: 163
  • Middletown: 586
  • Millstone Township: 80
  • Monmouth Beach: 19
  • Neptune City: 50
  • Neptune Township: 405
  • Ocean: 256
  • Oceanport: 56
  • Red Bank: 166
  • Roosevelt: 6
  • Rumson: 31
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 13
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 49
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 12
  • Spring Lake Heights: 18
  • Tinton Falls: 177
  • Union Beach: 38
  • Upper Freehold: 44
  • Wall: 278
  • West Long Branch: 58

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.