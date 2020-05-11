Monmouth County has 7,029 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 11, there are 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,029.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 212

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 169

Atlantic Highlands: 26

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 27

Bradley Beach: 41

Brielle: 26

Colts Neck: 70

Deal: 24

Eatontown: 234

Englishtown: 37

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 349

Freehold Township: 591

Hazlet: 253

Highlands: 25

Holmdel: 218

Howell: 575

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 151

Keyport: 81

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 407

Manalapan: 436

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 417

Matawan: 163

Middletown: 586

Millstone Township: 80

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 50

Neptune Township: 405

Ocean: 256

Oceanport: 56

Red Bank: 166

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 31

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 49

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 18

Tinton Falls: 177

Union Beach: 38

Upper Freehold: 44

Wall: 278

West Long Branch: 58

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.