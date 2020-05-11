Nola Wright passes peacefully at home

Nola Wright died peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana to loving parents John and Helen LeBato, Nola enjoyed taking care of her siblings and helping her parents.

After school she went right to work. She often attended the USO dances where she met the love of her life, Thomas Wright, a member of the US Air Force. They were soon married and moved to New Jersey to begin their life together. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of 4 children, who were all raised in their Oceanport home, where she lived until her passing.

Her beloved husband Tom passed away in 1980 at the age of 49. She was a dedicated and hard worker, spending years working for NJ National Bank to support herself and maintain her home. She was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She enjoyed watching her soap operas, cheering for Jeter and the NY Yankees, and she absolutely adored her family. Through the years, she experienced the most joy when surrounded by her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was so proud of each of them.

She is survived by her 4 children, Paul Wright, Randy Wright, Pamela Crisifulli, & Lynn Pavlis, her sister Betty Spaulding, 11 Grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren, and 3 Great great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Nola passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed.

All services were private. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence under the tribute and guestbook tab.