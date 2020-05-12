Monmouth County has 7,068 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 12, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,068.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
Aberdeen: 213
Allenhurst: 4
Allentown: 7
Asbury Park: 172
Atlantic Highlands: 27
Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
Belmar: 27
Bradley Beach: 41
Brielle: 26
Colts Neck: 70
Deal: 24
Eatontown: 233
Englishtown: 38
Fair Haven: 22
Farmingdale: 13
Freehold Borough: 349
Freehold Township: 594
Hazlet: 256
Highlands: 26
Holmdel: 218
Howell: 575
Interlaken: 1
Keansburg: 151
Keyport: 82
Lake Como: 16
Little Silver: 33
Loch Arbour: 1
Long Branch: 413
Manalapan: 435
Manasquan: 30
Marlboro: 417
Matawan: 163
Middletown: 590
Millstone Township: 81
Monmouth Beach: 19
Neptune City: 52
Neptune Township: 413
Ocean: 259
Oceanport: 56
Red Bank: 164
Roosevelt: 6
Rumson: 31
Sea Bright: 9
Sea Girt: 13
Shrewsbury Borough: 48
Shrewsbury Township: 9
Spring Lake: 13
Spring Lake Heights: 17
Tinton Falls: 179
Union Beach: 38
Upper Freehold: 45
Wall: 279
West Long Branch: 58
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.