Monmouth County has 7,327 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 16, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,327.
The Freeholders also noted that all public access restrictions to County buildings and programs have been extended through Sunday, May 31. This includes all Monmouth County Library branches and the Monmouth County Park System buildings.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 215
- Allenhurst: 5
- Allentown: 7
- Asbury Park: 184
- Atlantic Highlands: 31
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 31
- Bradley Beach: 42
- Brielle: 27
- Colts Neck: 74
- Deal: 24
- Eatontown: 253
- Englishtown: 38
- Fair Haven: 23
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 362
- Freehold Township: 603
- Hazlet: 258
- Highlands: 26
- Holmdel: 228
- Howell: 583
- Interlaken: 3
- Keansburg: 166
- Keyport: 85
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 34
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 435
- Manalapan: 436
- Manasquan: 29
- Marlboro: 420
- Matawan: 173
- Middletown: 610
- Millstone Township: 80
- Monmouth Beach: 19
- Neptune City: 53
- Neptune Township: 435
- Ocean: 271
- Oceanport: 58
- Red Bank: 176
- Roosevelt: 6
- Rumson: 32
- Sea Bright: 10
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 49
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 14
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 179
- Union Beach: 40
- Upper Freehold: 47
- Wall: 306
- West Long Branch: 59
- Unknown: 8
