Pallone Statement on Passage of the Bipartisan Heroes Act

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today released the following statement after House passage of The Heroes Act:

“The House today passed The Heroes Act that delivers vital funding to our state and local governments, provides another round of direct stimulus checks, and ensures that coronavirus treatment is free for all Americans,” Pallone said. “During a public health crisis, it is irresponsible to even suggest that state and local governments consider bankruptcy as they continue to provide critical services and employ essential workers.

“The Heroes Act that I helped craft requires the Administration to develop a comprehensive testing strategy with contact tracing that has clear benchmarks and timelines. It also requires that medical supplies, testing equipment and drugs and ultimately vaccines are available to all Americans,” Pallone concluded. “This bill is a bold next step that will ensure we can protect the health of all Americans as we work to safely reopen our economy. It’s time for the Senate to take up this legislation and get it to the President’s desk for a signature.”