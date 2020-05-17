Monmouth County has 7,369 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 17, there are 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,369.

The Freeholders also noted that all public access restrictions to County buildings and programs have been extended through Sunday, May 31. This includes all Monmouth County Library branches and the Monmouth County Park System buildings.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 219

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 189

Atlantic Highlands: 31

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 31

Bradley Beach: 42

Brielle: 27

Colts Neck: 75

Deal: 24

Eatontown: 253

Englishtown: 36

Fair Haven: 24

Farmingdale: 11

Freehold Borough: 364

Freehold Township: 608

Hazlet: 265

Highlands: 26

Holmdel: 230

Howell: 582

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 168

Keyport: 86

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 34

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 440

Manalapan: 437

Manasquan: 31

Marlboro: 423

Matawan: 172

Middletown: 609

Millstone Township: 80

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 54

Neptune Township: 441

Ocean: 272

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 179

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 32

Sea Bright: 10

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 49

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 18

Tinton Falls: 176

Union Beach: 40

Upper Freehold: 49

Wall: 308

West Long Branch: 59

Unknown: 2

