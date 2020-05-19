Monmouth Medical Center COVID-19 update

The team at Monmouth Medical Center continues to do amazing work caring for our community. The acts of compassion and teamwork that we are all seeing each day reinforces our message that they are all heroes. Thank you again for all your thoughtful messages and donations to the staff.

The following is an overview of current conditions at Monmouth Medical Center:

Patient care activity has begun to decline in the past week

To date we have provided care to 562 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. We currently are caring for an additional 12 patients who are under investigation for COVID-19. Over 213 patients who have been admitted to the hospital have been discharged and are recovering at home.

Elective surgeries and other procedures are only being performed when deemed medically necessary; however, we have been able to expand the number of procedures being performed.

The triage tent outside the Emergency Department (ED) entrance will be decommissioned on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. All patients and visitors entering the facility will continue to be screened for temperature and symptoms of COVID-19.

A no-visitor policy, with limited exceptions, is in place throughout the facility.

We are closely monitoring our supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and critical care equipment with strict adherence to CDC guidelines.

Patients being cared for at Monmouth Medical Center are currently being offered all evidence-based testing and treatments, as clinically appropriate. This includes pharmaceutical treatments, convalescent plasma and antibody testing.

Last week we celebrated National Hospital Week and Nurses Week which we branded “Heroes Week”. The highlight of the week was a “Salute to Heroes” event that was supported by the following townships and cities:

Oceanport

Long Branch

Eatontown

Ocean Twp.

Highlands

Atlantic Highlands

Deal

West Long Branch

Rumson

Sea Bright

Monmouth Beach

Shrewsbury

Thank you for your unwavering support. This was a great celebration of our First Responder Heroes honoring the Monmouth Medical Center Heroes!