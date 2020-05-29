JERSEY RACING GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM GOVERNOR; MONMOUTH PARK’S OPENING CARD SET FOR FRIDAY, JULY 3

Oceanport, N.J. – With New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announcing earlier today that horse racing will return to the Garden State, Monmouth Park continues with its plans to kick-off its 75th season on Friday, July 3.

“We’re incredibly thankful to Governor Murphy for letting us get back to work,” said Dennis Drazin, Chairman and CEO of Darby Development, LLC, operators of Monmouth Park. “This is welcome news for horsemen and even better news for New Jerseyans.

“The Governor has always said ‘data determines dates’ and today we’re grateful that racing’s date has come, and lucky that we have a governor who not only understands our business, but the economic impact it has on the Garden State.”

Come opening day, and at the State’s direction, Monmouth Park will conduct live racing without fans.

