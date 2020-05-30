Reopening of Art Exhibition at Oyster Point Hotel

The Oyster Point Hotel is open and elated to invite the public in to see the current art exhibition “Don Harger Paintings 2002 – 2019.” Don Harger is a local New Jersey artist who is also the Hotel’s first Artist In Residence.

Don’s process is arduous because he actually produces all of wood supports for his paintings and cleans his own oils – which are the base for dry pigments. His paintings are all non-objective, which is just another way of saying that they are about nothing: nothing except color, patterns, lines, and energy. “You need to spend some time looking at each piece to fully appreciate what goes into it, as with any art,” says Curator Ellen Martin.

As the first Artist In Residence, Don Harger’s paintings are hanging in the Hotel’s guest rooms for 2020. Kevin Barry, the V.P. of J.P. Barry Hospitality Inc., says, “We are pleased to bring the work of a local New Jersey artist into the hotel in this way. Having these paintings in the rooms enriches our guests’ experience and establishes us as a true art hotel.”

“We will be putting out the call to artists for our 2021 Artist in Residence very soon. It’s an important new opportunity for NJ Artists,” added Martin. An opening reception date will be announced as soon as it is safely possible.

Get what you need at Ace Hardware