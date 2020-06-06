Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

Rules for ‘nonessential’ retail. Still no date for malls to reopen. Eight in 10 coronavirus-related deaths are people 65 and over.

Retail Rules — When most — but not all — ‘nonessential’ retail businesses in New Jersey are allowed to reopen with shoppers inside stores on June 15, capacity will be limited to 50% and both customers and employees will be required to wear face coverings to protect against the coronavirus. (nj.com)

Still No Date for Mall to Reopen — As most ‘nonessential’ retail businesses in New Jersey are allowed to reopen to customers inside stores June 15, the state’s indoor malls will remain closed for the time being, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. (nj.com)

Unemployment Numbers — Nearly 1.2 million New Jersey workers have filed for unemployment during the pandemic. They have received $5.2 billion so far. (nj.com)

Eight in 10 Coronavirus-Related Deaths are Older People — Nearly 80% of the 11,970 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in New Jersey have been residents 65 and older, with the outbreak especially ravaging the vulnerable population in longterm care facilities in the state. (nj.com)

Back to School, Or No — The New Jersey education department has sent a survey asking parents if they plan to send their kids back to school if they reopen; if they feel schools can provide safe, socially distant environments; if they feel requiring students to wear masks will make the buildings safer; and to rate the effectiveness of remote education. (nj.com)

The Business Community’s Role in Addressing Inequality — The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce today announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality. “All Americans have a stake in resolving the issues of racial inequality,” said Tom Bracken, president and CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. “The business community can make a forceful and positive impact by addressing equal economic opportunity and the New Jersey Chamber is making a commitment to be at the forefront of this effort.”

Act Fast on Grants for Small Businesses – The NJEDA will begin accepting applications for its new grant program on June 9 on a first-come, first-served basis. The $45 million program will provide grants up to $10,000 to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. For more details and a sample application, click here.

Want More Info on Grants? Join Us Today for a Webinar with NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan and Sen. Cory Booker – Among the topics of the webinar at 1 p.m. will be the NJEDA’s upcoming grant program.

Webinar with Senate President Steve Sweeney – Join the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and NJBIA for a virtual town hall with State Senate President Steve Sweeney on June 9 at 9 a.m. Sweeney will share his views on issues affecting New Jersey businesses during the pandemic, followed by a Q&A session. If you would like to submit a question for the senate president, please send it here.

Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.

Tell the State What You Think – The state is requesting your input to better understand how to help businesses get back to work safely and productively. By filling out this online survey, you will help guide the state’s reopening strategy and upcoming business assistance opportunities.

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents

(Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Deaths Reported: 11,970, up from 11,880 yesterday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 162,530, up from 162,068 yesterday.

For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.

