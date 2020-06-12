League of Women Voters Sponsoring Virtual Candidates’ Forum for Congressional District 6

The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County is pleased to announce a Candidates’ Virtual Forum for Congressional District 6 featuring the Democratic candidates, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, Russell Cirincione and incumbent Frank Pallone Jr., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
The virtual link will be available on lwvsmc.org and lwvwesternonmouth.org. People may submit questions in advance for candidates at contact@lwvnj.org with the subject line being “CD6 Virtual” until June 24, 2020.
Be a part on an informed electorate! The election is on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, and the last date to apply for a mail-in-ballot is June 30, 2020.
For additional information, contact the League of Women Voters at 609-394-3303 or lwvnj.org and VOTE411.org
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that encourages the active and informed participation of citizens in government. Go to lwvwesternmonmouth.org, lwvgrba.org or lwvsmc.org for information regarding the League.a