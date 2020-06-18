Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

College Life in the Coronavirus Era – The state yesterday issued guidelines for colleges and universities to reopen, such as requiring face coverings when inside, and permitting a combination of indoor, outdoor, and remote classes to allow for social distancing. In addition, the schools must submit restart plans for review by the state at least 14 days before staff or students return to campus. (nj.com)
Campuses Can Re-open as Soon as July – Beginning July 1, higher education institutions will be allowed to resume in-person sessions – as long as officials have approved their restart plans. Career and technical schools will also be able to restart July 1 with approved plans. Zakiya Smith Ellis, the state’s secretary of higher education, anticipates that many higher education institutions will adopt a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. (NJ Spotlight)
Information on K-12 Schools Coming Soon – Parents and educators will learn as soon as next week how pre-K through 12th grade schools in New Jersey will reopen, Gov. Murphy said. Murphy hinted that the classroom guidelines will involve everyone wearing masks and 6-feet of social distancing, which may require hybrid online and in-person schedules. (nj.com)
New Details on PPP Loans Forgiveness – Congress and the U.S. Treasury have changed the terms for loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). See this guide for the latest info. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)
New Federal Loan Program Is Coming – The federal government’s soon-to-open Main Street Lending Program will provide a total of $600 billion in financing for small and medium-sized businesses. See this guide for the latest info. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)
Five Ways to Support Employees Returning to Work – In addition to following state and local health guidelines, employers can provide additional ways to support employees in this difficult environment.(U.S. Chamber of Commerce)
The Murphy Administration is Negotiating with State Workers to Avert Layoffs – The largest union of state workers earlier this month “embarked upon negotiations” with the Murphy administration to try to avert the mass layoffs he’s warned of as tax revenues plummet during the pandemic, the union said in a letter to members. (nj.com)
When Casinos Reopen, They’ll Be Ready – The reopening plan for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City features plexiglass at gaming tables, thermal cameras to take guests’ temperatures, face coverings while gambling and maintaining empty seats between slot machines. (nj.com)
Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.
Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.
N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents
(Source: N.J. Health Department)
Total Deaths Reported: 12,769, up from 12,727 yesterday.
Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 167,703, up from 167,426 yesterday.
For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.
