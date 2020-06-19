Monmouth County has 9,008 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 19, there are 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,008.
The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that many restaurants are now offering outdoor dining. Go to www.TakeOutinMonmouth.com, where many municipalities have updated their information to show which restaurants are offering outdoor dining.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 244
- Allenhurst: 8
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 302
- Atlantic Highlands: 35
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 44
- Bradley Beach: 55
- Brielle: 36
- Colts Neck: 83
- Deal: 35
- Eatontown: 295
- Englishtown: 47
- Fair Haven: 28
- Farmingdale: 14
- Freehold Borough: 412
- Freehold Township: 679
- Hazlet: 320
- Highlands: 35
- Holmdel: 304
- Howell: 659
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 195
- Keyport: 103
- Lake Como: 17
- Little Silver: 38
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 603
- Manalapan: 494
- Manasquan: 33
- Marlboro: 489
- Matawan: 211
- Middletown: 741
- Millstone Township: 84
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 64
- Neptune Township: 604
- Ocean: 347
- Oceanport: 63
- Red Bank: 241
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 41
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 15
- Shrewsbury Borough: 54
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 23
- Tinton Falls: 221
- Union Beach: 50
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 396
- West Long Branch: 73
- Unknown: 11
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.