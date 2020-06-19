Monmouth County has 9,008 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 19, there are 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,008.

The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that many restaurants are now offering outdoor dining. Go to www.TakeOutinMonmouth.com, where many municipalities have updated their information to show which restaurants are offering outdoor dining.

Dining to go Long Branch

To Go Monmouth Beach

To go Eatontown

To go Ocean Twp

To Go Sea Bright

To Go West Long Branch

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 244

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 302

Atlantic Highlands: 35

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 44

Bradley Beach: 55

Brielle: 36

Colts Neck: 83

Deal: 35

Eatontown: 295

Englishtown: 47

Fair Haven: 28

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 412

Freehold Township: 679

Hazlet: 320

Highlands: 35

Holmdel: 304

Howell: 659

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 195

Keyport: 103

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 38

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 603

Manalapan: 494

Manasquan: 33

Marlboro: 489

Matawan: 211

Middletown: 741

Millstone Township: 84

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 64

Neptune Township: 604

Ocean: 347

Oceanport: 63

Red Bank: 241

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 41

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 15

Shrewsbury Borough: 54

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 23

Tinton Falls: 221

Union Beach: 50

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 396

West Long Branch: 73

Unknown: 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.