MONMOUTH PARK ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION BONUS FOR SWEEP OF HASKELL, KENTUCKY DERBY AND BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC

OCEANPORT, N.J. – With the TVG.Com Haskell Stakes already offering a $1 million purse, points for the Kentucky Derby and “Win and You’re In” status for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Monmouth Park is sweetening the pot even more for its showcase race.

The track announced today that it will offer a $1 million bonus this year to any horse that sweeps the Haskell Stakes, the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The Haskell will be contested for the 53rd time on July 18 when it headlines a stakes-filled program. The $3 million Kentucky Derby has been re-scheduled to Saturday, Sept. 5, from its traditional first Saturday in May slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Keeneland.

In 2015 American Pharoah swept the three races en route to his Horse of the Year title.

For the first time in Haskell history, the top four finishers will earn points (100-40-20-10) for the Kentucky Derby.

Monmouth Park’s 75th season gets underway on Friday, July 3.