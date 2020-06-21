Monmouth County has 9,084 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 21, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,084.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 244
  • Allenhurst: 8
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 305
  • Atlantic Highlands: 37
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 44
  • Bradley Beach: 56
  • Brielle: 36
  • Colts Neck: 84
  • Deal: 35
  • Eatontown: 295
  • Englishtown: 47
  • Fair Haven: 28
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 419
  • Freehold Township: 691
  • Hazlet: 327
  • Highlands: 33
  • Holmdel: 314
  • Howell: 663
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 198
  • Keyport: 102
  • Lake Como: 17
  • Little Silver: 38
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 604
  • Manalapan: 495
  • Manasquan: 34
  • Marlboro: 492
  • Matawan: 212
  • Middletown: 744
  • Millstone Township: 86
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 63
  • Neptune Township: 608
  • Ocean: 355
  • Oceanport: 64
  • Red Bank: 243
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 43
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 16
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 54
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 19
  • Spring Lake Heights: 23
  • Tinton Falls: 221
  • Union Beach: 48
  • Upper Freehold: 67
  • Wall: 399
  • West Long Branch: 74
  • Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.