Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church help feed the community

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

Long Branch – For many of us these are challenging and difficult times as a result of COVID-19. However, there are many who struggle daily with or without a pandemic. Luckily there are people like Nykeirah Jones who want and make a difference to those in need.

Jones is a member of the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church in Long Branch, where she is the Food Ministry Leader. She stated that under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Lesly Devereaux, Esq., Pastor of Trinity AME, the church opened its doors and hearts to those less fortunate.

“We were excited to open the church doors to serve families in need during these unfortunate times. It brings me to joy to be able to give out food to feed families in my hometown and to see them leave with smiles on their faces,” said Jones.” One of the best feelings is when you can lend a hand to someone,” she added.

The food distribution site at the church was not only for members of Trinity AME, it was open to anyone within the community. Those arriving were given boxes with milk, orange juice, spaghetti, tomato sauce, canned vegetables, applesauce and cereal. “We also had a table set-up with baked goods, eggs, potatoes, onions, apples and mixed fruits,” said Jones.

Fine Fare Supermarket, with super prices!

“With the trust of my pastor, Rev. Dr. Devereaux, Esq., church volunteers, Reverend Susan Mamchak of Ezekiel’s Wheels of Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Diversity Resource Center, Long Branch Housing Authority, BR Help Center, and The Foodbank, our food distribution site would not be able to run or operate smoothly,” Jones added.

Trinity AME located at 64 Liberty Street in Long Branch, distributes food every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.