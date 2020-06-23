MONMOUTH PARK TO RE-OPEN TO FANS ON THURSDAY, JULY 2; LIVE RACING SET TO RESUME ON FRIDAY, JULY 3

OCEANPORT, N.J. – Monmouth Park will re-open for simulcast wagering and sports betting at the William Hill Sports Book on Thursday, July 2, after Gov. Phil Murphy gave approval for the track to do so on Monday as part of state’s Stage 2 loosening of restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Monmouth Park, which opens for its 75th season of live racing on Friday, July 3, will be permitted to operate at 25 percent capacity starting July 2. Additional details are forthcoming.

Monmouth Park has been closed to fans since March 16, when restrictions were put into place to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re grateful for Gov. Murphy’s leadership throughout this pandemic and look forward to getting back to some semblance of business as usual in these times of a new normal,” said Dennis Drazin, Chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, operators of the racetrack. “We know our fans are as eager to return to Monmouth Park as we are to have them back.”

The 37-day live Monmouth Park meet will run from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, Sept. 27. Post time on Fridays will be 5 p.m. (except for Sept. 4 when it will be 12:50 p.m.). Saturday and Sunday post times will be 12:50 p.m., except Haskell Day on July 18, when the first race goes at noon.

For more information visit www.monmouthpark.com or follow the racetrack on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.