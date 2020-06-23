OWNERS ALLOWED TO WATCH WORKOUTS AT MONMOUTH PARK FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY MORNINGS AT BLU GROTTO

OCEANPORT, N.J. – Owners will be permitted to watch their horses work from a designated area at Monmouth Park from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Fridays through Sundays starting Friday, June 26, the track announced today.

Monmouth Park has been closed to all but essential personnel since March 16, when restrictions were put into place to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The track opens for its 75th season of live racing on Friday, July 3.

Under a special permit that allows for re-purposing of restaurants under the state’s Stage 2 loosening of restrictions to slow the pandemic, owners will be allowed to watch workouts only from a newly-created venue at the Blu Grotto, which is an all-weather tented section adjacent to Bluegrass mini-golf that abuts the racetrack.

To gain access, owners with a valid ID will enter through the Blu Grotto entrance on Port au Peck Avenue and will undergo temperature checks as well as a health questionnaire.

For more information visit www.monmouthpark.com or follow the racetrack on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.