Monmouth Park to open Friday with crowd limitations

OCEANPORT – In accordance with new state restrictions, Monmouth Park will tentatively be limited on crowd size for live racing days starting with opening day on Friday, July 3, when post time for the six-race twilight card will be 5 p.m.

The restrictions on crowd size are part of the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines and the exact numbers are pending final guidance from state officials.

“We will continue to operate under the protocols mandated by the Governor’s office,” said Dennis Drazin, chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, operators of the racetrack. “We’re happy and grateful that we’ll get to kick off our 75th season of racing tomorrow and look forward to fuller capacities when permitted.”

Outside dining at the racetrack will be utilized to the fullest extent possible, under state guidelines, as will the William Hill Sports Book, which will be permitted to open at 25 percent capacity.

Gates open for simulcasting, live racing and the Sports Book at 11 a.m.

Admission and parking are free all season except for Haskell Day on July 18.

Additional details will be forthcoming shortly.