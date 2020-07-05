Outside dining a big hit in Long Branch
-
-
Karley Corris and Jade Mermini taking care of business at Jeff’s Organic Produce every Thursday at the Farmer’s Market in West End Park
-
-
It’s not outside dining unless you have some doggie biscuits. Amber Johnson and Vanity Fur owner Alex Bevacqui on Brighton Ave are busy grooming their patrons’ best friends
-
-
Andrew Budai Manager of Trama’s Trattoria makes sure everyone at his establishment on Brighton Ave have a pleasant outdoor dining experience. They offer extra seating on the side of the building, along with front sidewalk seating.
-
-
Enjoying free hotdogs, drinks and live outdoor music at Ron’s West End Pub, are Sophia, Steve, Cindy, Billy, Chelsea and Dan.
-
-
If you see this bright blue truck made out of an old shcool bus on Brighton Ave, stop and take a look. It is a clever operation owned by mother daughter team, Beth and Phoebe Allen. Phoebe decided to start this soap business after 9/11. You can visit them in person or on Facebook at mnb0773 or any other social media.
-
-
Mix Lounge Food Bar owner Sam Natino with host Antonio Lopex greet everyone arriving for outside dining. Later on they had DJ Robbie Woodside rocking the house.
-
-
Gavin and Kathleen Green enjoy the live sounds of The Real Human Jazz Band at the Long Branch Distillery on Westwood Ave.
-
-
La Valetino’s Mexican restaurant on lower Broadway has spruced up the alleyway with murals, lights and authentic Mexican food. (Next to Ace Pharmacy).
-
-
Twins Jacob and Nathan Anderson from New York, with dad Sam showing the tip he is about to leave waitress Yessica Leon (far left) while having lunch at Jr’s.
-
-
You can go inside to order ice cream from Carvel’s in West Long Branch, but you still have to go outside to enjoy…worth it.