Weekly Outdoor Market Kicks Off in Long Branch, NJ! Saturdays at Whitechapel Projects, July 18 – Oct 17, 2020, 10 am – 1 pm

Long Branch Bazaar has partnered with Whitechapel Projects to launch a weekly Outdoor Market series in Long Branch. The Market – which kicks off Saturday, July 18th from 10 am to 1 pm and runs weekly on Saturdays until October 17th – will feature local vendors and small businesses selling handcrafted goods, food, beauty products, photography, art, home decor, and more!

Event-goers can also enjoy delicious drinks and dining at Whitechapel Projects beautiful outdoor venue during and after The Market. All required safety protocols will be in place including social distancing, masks required, hand sanitizing stations, and more. www.asburyparkbazaar.com/market

“It’s been a stressful year to say the least, so it’s nice to be able to come together safely while supporting local vendors and small businesses,” said Jenny Vickers Chyb, owner of Asbury Park Bazaar. “The venue is a beautiful arts, food and cultural venue with such a cool vibe. Come out to shop and support our small businesses and enjoy all that Whitechapel Projects has to offer! The venue is providing all of the required protocols to ensure safety for all.”

Whitechapel Projects, located at 15 2nd Ave in Long Branch, NJ features a sustainable restaurant and bar inspired by local ingredients, products and community collaboration; craft nano-brewery; 8,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden; and enclosed outdoor courtyard. The Market at Whitechapel Projects is all ages, free and rain or shine.

Current vendors include:

A Touch of Jute

After You Thrift Co.

Amber and Earth LLC

BeautiesByte LLC

Business Class Tees

Butterfly Effects

CeCe’s charm

Geaux Jewelry

I See Spain

Janelle’s Flame

Joy Hannan Designs

Kigh CBD

KM Planters

Leigh’s Art Shop

Love The Clutter

My Happy Nest Decor

Mystical Mechanic

Paws Pet Boutique

Sivakami

Somers 27 Soap Co

Terra Cotta Tides

The Wartin Art Galley & Designs

Two River Mushrooms

Local vendors who sell artisan, handcrafted, vintage, fair trade goods or locally grown food and/or pre-packaged goods, can apply to participate in The Market at www.asburyparkbazaar.com/market-apply.