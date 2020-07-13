Wednesday’s draw for Haskell Stakes

Wednesday’s draw for TVG.COM Haskell Stakes will be open to media and streamed on Facebook.

The post position draw for the Grade 1 TVG.com Haskell Stakes, which will take place on Wednesday at noon at Monmouth Park, is open to all interested media. The draw will take place in the Breeders’ Cup Garden on the Clubhouse side of the racetrack.

A conference call involving the race participants in Saturday’s 53rd Haskell Stakes will follow at 1 p.m. Details regarding the conference call will be released shortly.

Masks are required for all of those who attend the draw. Social distancing practices will also be in place.

The draw will also be streamed via Facebook Live on Monmouth Park’s Facebook page.

Saturday’s $1 million Haskell Stakes offers the added inducements this year of points for the Kentucky Derby and a “Win and You’re In” reward for the Breeders’ Cup Classic. In addition, BetMakers, in partnership with Monmouth Park, is offering a $1 million bonus to the connections of any horse that wins the Haskell, Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic.

First race post time for Haskell Day is noon.