Long Branch meeting on Pleasure Bay pool

The City of Long Branch will hold a public hearing on August 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM pursuant to N.J.A.C 7:36-25.6 for a Green Acres Change In Use for the property known as Pleasure Bay Park, 279 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740, Block 369, Lot 2.

As part of the project improvements, the existing ballfield will be removed to facilitate the construction of a public pool and supporting pool building, which was presented during a regular Council meeting on February 12, 2020 and subsequently approved by the City and required outside agencies.

The meeting will be held remotely, by means of communication equipment and services.

The meeting will be conducted using the Zoom operating system. To join the hearing via smart phone, computer or tablet, use the following web address: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/363524541

The Zoom webinar identification (ID) is: 863 8290 0213

The Zoom webinar password is: 504662

You do not need a computer join, you can use your landline or cell phone to call in. Dial in using one of the numbers below, if you receive a busy signal, you may try any number on the list:

(929) 205-6099; (312) 626-6799; (301) 715-8592; (346) 248-7799; (669) 900-6833; and (253) 215-8782.

Members of the public calling in may participate by dialing *9 on their phones to “raise their hand” in the virtual meeting. The meeting host will either call your name or the last 3 digits of your phone number when it is your turn to participate. At that point, you will be unmuted to speak and you must state your name and address.

Written comments should be submitted up to two weeks after the hearing to the City of Long Branch with a copy sent to the NJDEP Green Acres Program at the following addresses:

Mr. George Jackson, Business Administrator City of Long Branch

344 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection

Green Acres Program

Bureau of Legal Services and Stewardship

PO Box 412

Trenton, New Jersey 08625­0412

Attn: Long Branch Bureau Chief